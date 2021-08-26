CBI Registers 9 Cases Over Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered nine cases over the the post-election violence in West Bengal, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday, 26 August.

Further, the sources claimed that more cases are being registered, some of which are being handled over by the state government.

The four special CBI units tasked with probing the nine cases have transferred their units to crime scenes all across West Bengal, PTI reported.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had directed the investigative agency to probe cases of alleged rape and murder reported in the state after its Assembly elections results on 2 May. This had come after a National Human Rights Commission committee submitted a report on the violence.