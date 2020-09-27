Case Against 2 Kerala Women For Attacking Man Behind Abusive Video

“We have registered an FIR against Bhagyalakshmi and two others who were with her. The FIR is lodged under IPC sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 294 B (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (punishment for robbery), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” an official from the Thampanoor police station told TNM.

The FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by Vijay Nair. Meanwhile, an FIR has also been lodged against Vijay Nair, based on a complaint by Bhagyalakshmi. The FIR has been registered under section 354 A (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).