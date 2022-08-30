Can Restrain From Eating..: Gujarat HC on Plea Against Closure of Slaughterhouse

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, 30 August, asked a petitioner "why he couldn't restrain himself from eating" while hearing a plea challenging the closure of the only slaughterhouse in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during the Jain festival of Paryushan, the Indian Express reported.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in a resolution dated 18 August, had announced the closure of the sole slaughterhouse in the city during the festivities between 24 and 31 August, as well as during the extended rituals on 5 and 9 September.

In response, the Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee filed a plea on Monday, challenging the closure.

Representing the petitioner on Tuesday, Danish Qureshi Razawala stated,