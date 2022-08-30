Can Restrain From Eating..: Gujarat HC on Plea Against Closure of Slaughterhouse
The matter has been adjourned for 2 September.
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, 30 August, asked a petitioner "why he couldn't restrain himself from eating" while hearing a plea challenging the closure of the only slaughterhouse in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during the Jain festival of Paryushan, the Indian Express reported.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), in a resolution dated 18 August, had announced the closure of the sole slaughterhouse in the city during the festivities between 24 and 31 August, as well as during the extended rituals on 5 and 9 September.
In response, the Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee filed a plea on Monday, challenging the closure.
Representing the petitioner on Tuesday, Danish Qureshi Razawala stated,
"It is not about restraining, it’s about fundamental rights and we cannot imagine our country with even one minute of restraining our fundamental rights. On other previous occasions, slaughterhouses were closed. Therefore, we came before this court if it passes an appropriate order, this process can be curbed for the rest of the time also."Petitioner, as per The Indian Express
Razawala asserted further that allowing the slaughterhouse to function will have “no effect on any of the persons,” citing a high court observation from 2021, which had orally noted that the AMC cannot control the food habits of the citizens.
The matter was adjourned for 2 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.