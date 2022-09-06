Can Ghulam Nabi Azad Reinvigorate J&K's Political Scene and Reclaim His Status?

Nowhere has Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the Congress party hit a nerve as much as in J&K—the veteran leader’s home turf. Veering away from what is known to be a five-decade-long association, Azad who resigned from all posts within the party on 26 August is all set to venture into his new political ambitions in the form of an independent party. This will have far-reaching consequences for entrenched political calculations and strategies in the former state, still reeling under the aftermath of the abrogation of article 370 of the Constitution in 2019.

There’s been a lot of fuss around elections in J&K over the past few weeks. Political groups in Kashmir have either coalesced around like-minded fronts such as regional amalgam—the Gupkar Alliance seeking that the special status be restored or have announced their own ventures while batting for reversing autonomy politics as is the case with Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party.

But the sudden development of a veteran Congress leader who has had helmed the state of J&K as a Chief Minister crafting a political bloc of his own and expectedly in a grand scale by holding road shows and organising big rallies in both the regions of the Union Territory, is likely to upset a lot of apple carts.