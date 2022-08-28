Taj Mohiuddin Quits Congress, Joins Ghulam Nabi Azad-Led Front

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress suffered another jolt on Sunday, 28 August, as its senior leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin quit from the party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front.

He, however, made it clear that Azad-led grouping will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but with National Conference or PDP. “Today, I wrote to the Congress president and the general secretary and others that I am resigning from all the posts which I was holding, including the primary membership of Congress,” Mohiuddin told reporters at a press conference.