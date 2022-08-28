ADVERTISEMENT

Taj Mohiuddin Quits Congress, Joins Ghulam Nabi Azad-Led Front

Congress former minister Taj Mohiuddin joined Ghulam Nabi Azad led front after quitting Congress.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Taj Mohiuddin Quits Congress, Joins Ghulam Nabi Azad-Led Front
i

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress suffered another jolt on Sunday, 28 August, as its senior leader and former minister Taj Mohiuddin quit from the party and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front.

He, however, made it clear that Azad-led grouping will not ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but with National Conference or PDP. “Today, I wrote to the Congress president and the general secretary and others that I am resigning from all the posts which I was holding, including the primary membership of Congress,” Mohiuddin told reporters at a press conference.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday also announced that the election for the post of Congress President will be be held on 17 October, with the counting to be done on 19 October.
Mohiuddin said that the Azad-led party has no ties with the BJP and his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not political but, personal.

"I assure you that we don't have any relation with the BJP and I swear by God. We are secular and can in no way have any ties with a non-secular party, not mine, not Azad's,” Mohiuddin added.

Mohiuddin also clarified, “If need be for an alliance, we will do it with the NC or the PDP, but never with the BJP. The day I come to know that it has anything to do with the BJP, I will leave the party.”

He also said that the cream from the J-K unit of Congress has already gone with Azad and the other Congress leaders who had joined different parties, will also join him.

(With inputs from PTI.)

