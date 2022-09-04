Ghulam Nabi Azad Likely To Launch New Party at Jammu Rally Today

After breaking his five-decade-long association with the Congress, former parliamentarian Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to relaunch his political journey by setting up the first unit of his own party in Jammu on Sunday, 4 September.

The former chief minister will address a public meeting at 11 am in Sainik Farms, as per Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Azad's close aide, reported Hindustan Times. Azad was accorded a grand reception at the airport in Jammu, where "around 20,000 supporters of Azab sahib are expected at the public meeting," Saroori told the publication.

Saroori is one among over two dozen leaders from the region – including one former deputy chief minister, one former MP, and eight former ministers – who quit the Congress in support of Azad.