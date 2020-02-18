British MP Abrahams Deported: What We Know and What We Don't

British Labour MP Debbie Abrahams was unable to clear customs after her "valid Indian visa" was rejected at New Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, 17 February. According to government sources quoted by ANI, it was on account of her indulging in activities which “went against India’s national interest.”

WHAT HAPPENED

Abrahams was travelling to India for two days to visit an Indian family in New Delhi and was unable to clear immigration at New Delhi IGI Airport. According to her, she was travelling on a valid visa.

According to government sources quoted by ANI, Abrahams' visa was “revoked on 14 February on account of her view on Kashmir”. She was informed about it on the same day, they said.

WHAT WE KNOW