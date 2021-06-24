Brazil Probes $320 Million Deal With Bharat Biotech for Covaxin

A Brazilian Health Ministry official on Wednesday, 23 June, said that he had apprised President Jair Bolsonaro of the internal pressure he was encountering to buy Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech.

According to a Reuters report, the logistics department official, Luís Ricardo Miranda, testified during a Senate probe that he was being coerced by Alex Lial Marinho, an associate of one of Bolsonaro's closest aides, said former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello.