Boeing Execs Called DGCA ‘Fools’ During 737 Max Approval: Document

The first executive is recorded to have said, "I just Jedi mind tricked this (these) fools. I should be given $1000 every time I take one of these calls. I save this company a sick amount of $$$$." The second executive then asked what did the first executive convinced the DGCA of.

The first executive responded, "To simply produce an email from me to the DGCA that states all the airlines and regulators... accept only the Max CBT (computer based training)." The first executive further said, "To make them feel stupid about trying to require any additional training requirements." In 2017, the DGCA was enquiring if it is necessary to have a mandatory simulator-based training for pilots that will fly 737Max planes in Indian airspace.