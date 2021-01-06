Amit Shah To Visit Chennai on Pongal, To Meet Gurumurthy

“The discussion at the event will be politics just like every year. There is nothing special about it,” Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy told The Hindu.



The senior BJP leader's visit comes at a time when there is friction between the AIADMK and the BJP state unit over the chief minister’s candidature for the elections.

When Gurumurthy met with Shah the last time, it was speculated that they held discussions around Rajinikanth's entry into politics. Reports suggest the BJP leader could discuss with the actor about extending support to the party among other issues.



Party Chief JP Nadda and other leaders, too, are expected to visit the state and hold huge rallies and campaigns.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister’s chair for the first time, AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswamy and O Pannerselvam are looking for a hat-trick win.

The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of their alliance with the AIADMK.