#HamareAbbaJaan: Netizens Show UP CM Why 'Abba Jaan' Is Not a Slur
People posted a photo of their ‘Abbajaan’ and shared their stories to demonstrate “what parental love stands for".
In preparation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Kushinagar on Sunday, 12 September.
During his speech, Adityanath said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics. Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier only those who used to say 'Abba Jaan' were digesting the ration”, news agency ANI reported.
Adityanath’s use of the words ‘Abba Jaan’ as a slur, from its use as a term of endearment for a father, led to massive outrage against the chief minister. Meanwhile, netizens started a campaign on Twitter with #HamareAbbaJaan.
The poster for the campaign read, “It is sad that the CM of Uttar Pradesh thinks that a beautiful word like Abbajaan (beloved father) should be used as a dog whistle. It is an attempt to strip a section of citizens of the dignity and transform lovely words into abuses."
The campaign asked people to post a photo of their ‘Abbajaan’ and share their fathers’ story to demonstrate “what parental love stands for”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.