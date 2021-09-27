BJP's Sonowal, TMC's Sushmita Dev: 5 Candidates Elected Unopposed to Rajya Sabha

With the last day of filing nominations for the bypolls to seven vacant Rajya Sabha seats on Monday, 27 September, five candidates were elected unopposed to the seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam, S Selvaganapathy from Puducherry, and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh were elected to the Upper House unopposed, as was Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev from West Bengal and Congress' Rajani Patil from Maharashtra.

The by-elections to two seats from Tamil Nadu and one each from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry and Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on 4 October.