Tejasvi Surya Says Only ‘Puncture Wallas’ are Anti-CAA, Faces Flak

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya is facing criticism for remarks he made during a pro-CAA rally on Sunday, 22 December 2019. He referred to the opposers of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act as ‘puncture wallas’.

He said, “People of Bengaluru’s IT sector, BT sector, those contributing to the nation’s economy like lawyers, bank employees, ordinary citizens including auto-rickshaw drivers have gathered here today. Only the uneducated, illiterate puncture shop wallahs are against it.”

Many pointed out that he had referred to poor Dalits and Muslims who are forced into running these shops due to lack of opportunities to pursue other means of earning their livelihood.

Tejasvi Surya used these derogatory references while addressing a pro-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) rally in Bengaluru’s Town Hall. He also said that all the criticism directed against the law was due to “products of half-understanding”.