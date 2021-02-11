BJP Leaders Laud Youtuber Calling for Journalists To Be ‘Hanged’

Multiple BJP leaders, including Kapil Mishra, Tejinder Bagga, and SG Surya, have come forward to support and celebrate a Youtuber calling for Indian Journalists to be ‘hanged’. They have described the video as an ‘honest cause’ and ‘nothing illegal or offensive’.

The video in question, posted by an account called ‘The String’ on 11 February, is smattered with foul language, grotesque insinuations and calls for journalists and activists to be jailed and hanged.

Titled ‘Arrest Rathee, Zubair, Barkha NOW! (Greta Toolkit Exposed’ the anchor in the video accuses a group of ‘leftist’ journalists, activists, and media organisations of participating in a ‘money trail’, having ‘vested interests’, and being ‘the real Godi media’.

The anchor attacks The Quint, as well as others including Barkha Dutt, Mohammed Zubair, Saket Gokhale, Newslaundry, Scroll, Alt News, the Wire, the News Minute, India Spend, Outlook India, and PARI, and demands the hanging of many journalists and activists, including those associated with the said organisations.

However, when the video was taken down, BJP bigwigs and some other public figures rushed to shower sympathy and show support with the maker of the video.