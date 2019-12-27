Netizens Slam Amit Malviya for Twitter Poll Linking Rajdeep & ISIS
BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Friday, 27 December, took to Twitter to start a poll on Rajdeep Sardesai, saying that the veteran journalist should handle Public Relations for ISIS.
The options in his poll included 'Agree', 'Strongly agree', Disagree' and 'He is irrelevant'.
Malviya's sudden tweet and poll-taking came after Sardesai tweeted on Friday morning, talking about the difference in flags that can be seen at pro-CAA and anti-CAA rallies.
Twenty-eight percent of respondents to the poll said that they agreed with Malviya's statement, 27.8 percent said they strongly agreed, while 32.1 percent said they disagreed. Meanwhile, 12.1 percent of the respondents said that he was irrelevant, at the time this story was published.
Sardesai himself responded calmly to Malviya's poll-cum-tweet, wishing him a peaceful and happy new year and said that he could carry on with this "brazenly slanderous and incendiary campaign".
Netizens Slam Malviya
However, not everyone responded like Sardesai, with many bashing Malviya for his poll.
Nagaland Congress General Secretary GK Zhimomi suggested that Sardesai recommend a psychotherapist for Malviya.
One person said that while Sardesai's qualification for the post was questionable, Malviya was in a position of authority because he’d handled PR for ‘fundamentalists’.
Another journalist had a similar opinion on Malviya's tweet.
Journalist Rohini Mohan lashed out at Malviya, saying he was single-handedly ruining BJP's name.
Journalist Sreenivasan Jain called Malviya's action 'shameful.'
Another journalist wondered whether Malviya is stepping down now.
Applause for Sardesai's Reaction
Many lauded Sardesai's reaction to Malviya's poll, saying it was a badge of pride for a journalist. Another called it "graceful".
Another person congratulated Sardesai, saying this was the result of the journalist's work.