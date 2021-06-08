Bihar: An Explosion Causes a Madrasa’s Roof, Walls to Collapse
An investigation has been ordered into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.
In Bihar’s Banka district, a mysterious explosion caused the roof of a madrasa to collapse on the morning of Tuesday, 8 June. Nearby buildings were also damaged, but no casualties were reported.
The incident reportedly occurred at 8 am inside a room in the Navtolia madrasa building under the Town police station area, Hindustan Times reported.
An investigation has been ordered into the incident, however no arrests have been made yet.
Arvind Gupta, police chief (SP) of Banka district, as per ANI, said on Tuesday: "Madarasa wasn't functional due to lockdown. We're waiting for FSL team and bomb squad to arrive at spot. There is no evidence of any injured person at moment. Cause of blast is yet to be ascertained."
Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also arrived at the site.
A member of the FSL team said, "Samples are being sent to forensic lab for further analysis. As per preliminary probe, samples have an odour of gunpowder. Final tests will reveal the actual results,” ANI quoted.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the explosion originated on the ground floor and cracked the madrasa’s walls and roof, and shattered several glass windows in the neighbourhood.
A bomb squad, a dog squad and anti-terrorism squads (ATS) also visited the spot. The police also reportedly said that they have not eliminated any theory, including suggestions that it could have originated outside the religious building.
A case of criminal conspiracy and negligent conduct pertaining to explosive materials was registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section-5 of the Explosive Act, Hindustan Times reported.
