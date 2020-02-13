Rail Overbridge Collapses at Bhopal Station; At Least 5 Injured

India
PTI

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed early on Thursday, 13 February, injuring five to six people, an official said.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

According to some eyewitnesses, it were the stairs leading to the over-bridge that collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

