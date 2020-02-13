Rail Overbridge Collapses at Bhopal Station; At Least 5 Injured
A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed early on Thursday, 13 February, injuring five to six people, an official said.
The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.
According to some eyewitnesses, it were the stairs leading to the over-bridge that collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.
Loading...
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )