‘Communion Desecrated, Money Missing’: B’luru Church Vandalised

The St Francis of Assisi church in Kengeri, a satellite town bordering west Bengaluru, was allegedly vandalised on Monday night, 20 January, church authorities have said.

CCTV cameras have recorded the entry and exit of a single person, between 10:30 pm and 1:30 am from the church last night. Claiming that it was “not an attack on the church”, Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras who is present at the spot said that “intention appeared to be theft”.

A donation box, missing from the church, was found empty in the premises of a school nearby.