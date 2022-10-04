Chhattisgarh Govt, Hasdeo Tribals Locked in Fresh Tussle as Tree-Felling Begins

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) has been allocated three coal blocks, namely PEKB, Parsa coal block in Surguja, and Kente Extension, two of which have Adani Enterprises as their mine developer and operator. However, only the PEKB coal mine has been operational till now.

According to the officials, the first phase of mining in 762 hectares under the PEKB commenced in 2013 and the reserves, which were allocated for 15 years, exhausted in about 9 years.