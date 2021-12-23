Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh Coal Row: Post Gehlot's Letter to Sonia, Min Raises Issue

In his previous letters, Gehlot mentioned that there are many state-level clearances pending approval which are pre-requisite to the excavation of coal from the mines allotted.

The letter also mentioned that the central government had given phase-II forest clearance on 21 October 2021 for the Parsa coal block allotted to Rajasthan in 2015. However, now the Chhattisgarh government has to issue the stage-II forest clearance for Parsa coal block along with a few other permits.

According to an India Today report, the Chhattisgarh government is unable to give environmental clearance for the mines due to opposition from the local people.