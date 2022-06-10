Baghel Govt Puts 3 Mining Projects in Hasdeo on Hold; Activists Say 'Not Enough'

Many believe that the Bhupesh government in Chhattisgarh is in the process of shelving the coal mining projects as the Congress stares at elections in Gujarat and later on in Chhattisgarh.

Bhupesh Baghel, who advised those protesting the coal mining to switch off their lights before protesting, sided with Singhdeo after the latter met with the protesters and lent his support.

However, activists are not satisfied with the change of stance and say that putting a hold on mining activities is not enough.