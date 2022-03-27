Chhattisgarh Gives Nod to Rajasthan’s Mining Plan in 1,130-Hectare Forest Area

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday, 26 March, approved Rajasthan government’s plan to undertake the second phase of mining in the Parsa East and Kente Basan Coal Block (PEKB) in 1,130-hectare area of the Hasdeo Aranya forests in the state, as reported by Indian Express.

The project was approved a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a flight to Raipur to meet with his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in this regard. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has cleared the mining project.