Chhattisgarh Gives Nod to Rajasthan’s Mining Plan in 1,130-Hectare Forest Area
The Rajasthan government owns the PEKB coal block in Hasdeo Aranya forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja district
The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday, 26 March, approved Rajasthan government’s plan to undertake the second phase of mining in the Parsa East and Kente Basan Coal Block (PEKB) in 1,130-hectare area of the Hasdeo Aranya forests in the state, as reported by Indian Express.
The project was approved a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a flight to Raipur to meet with his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in this regard. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has cleared the mining project.
The Rajasthan government owns the PEKB coal block in Hasdeo Aranya forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district.
Phase II of Coal Mining
In January, the Environment and Forest Ministry permitted Mining and Development operator, Adani Enterprises Ltd, to mine in the second phase of this area.
The Phase I of mining in PEKB, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within just eight years.
In October last year, around 350 tribals from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja and Korba villages had marched 300 km in 10 days to protest against the coal mining projects which they alleged were ‘illegal’ land acquisitions.
The march started from Fatehpur, in Ambikapur of Surguja district to Raipur and met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and CM Bhupesh Baghel with their demands.
The villagers had claimed that the proposed coal mining projects in Hasdeo Aranya region threatens the forest ecosystems – the state’s “lungs”. The forest area is rich in biodiversity and is a catchment area for Hasdeo and Mand rivers, which irrigate the northern and central plains of the state.
(With inputs from Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.