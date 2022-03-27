ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Gives Nod to Rajasthan’s Mining Plan in 1,130-Hectare Forest Area

The Rajasthan government owns the PEKB coal block in Hasdeo Aranya forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja district

The Quint
Published
Environment
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Phase I of mining in PEKB, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within just eight years, necessitating phase 2 mining.</p></div>
i

The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday, 26 March, approved Rajasthan government’s plan to undertake the second phase of mining in the Parsa East and Kente Basan Coal Block (PEKB) in 1,130-hectare area of the Hasdeo Aranya forests in the state, as reported by Indian Express.

The project was approved a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a flight to Raipur to meet with his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in this regard. The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has cleared the mining project.

The Rajasthan government owns the PEKB coal block in Hasdeo Aranya forest area in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district.
Also Read

Chhattisgarh Govt Ignores Red Flags, Seeks Permission for Coal Mine

Chhattisgarh Govt Ignores Red Flags, Seeks Permission for Coal Mine
ADVERTISEMENT

Phase II of Coal Mining

In January, the Environment and Forest Ministry permitted Mining and Development operator, Adani Enterprises Ltd, to mine in the second phase of this area.

The Phase I of mining in PEKB, which had a validity of 15 years, was allegedly exhausted within just eight years.

In October last year, around 350 tribals from Chhattisgarh’s Surguja and Korba villages had marched 300 km in 10 days to protest against the coal mining projects which they alleged were ‘illegal’ land acquisitions.

The march started from Fatehpur, in Ambikapur of Surguja district to Raipur and met with Governor Anusuiya Uikey and CM Bhupesh Baghel with their demands.

The villagers had claimed that the proposed coal mining projects in Hasdeo Aranya region threatens the forest ecosystems – the state’s “lungs”. The forest area is rich in biodiversity and is a catchment area for Hasdeo and Mand rivers, which irrigate the northern and central plains of the state.

(With inputs from Indian Express.)

Also Read

Plea Against Land Acquisition in Parsa Coal Block: HC Asks Centre to File Reply

Plea Against Land Acquisition in Parsa Coal Block: HC Asks Centre to File Reply

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×