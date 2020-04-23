Telangana Baby Dies From COVID, But Primary Contacts Test Negative

Narayanpet District Collector D Hari Chandana told The News Minute that all primary contacts of the deceased infant have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. “All contacts in the district are negative for COVID-19. They will be in quarantine for 15 days to be extra cautious,” she said.

The district currently does not have any active coronavirus cases. When asked about the possible source of infection for the infant, the Collector said, “We are doing a complete thermal screening of the entire village. If anyone shows a change in vitals, we will examine and probe further”.

The Abhangapur village has been under complete lockdown and authorities have been keeping vigil, besides providing essential goods. 651 residents of the village were also scanned.

Earlier, after the baby had tested positive, the superintendent of Niloufer Hospital had issued an order directing all medical and paramedical staff, including professors and sanitation staff who worked on the night shift of 15 April and all shifts on the 16th and 17th, to be quarantined immediately.

