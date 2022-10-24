Ayodhya Sets Guinness World Record by Lighting Over 15 Lakh Diyas During Diwali

Ayodhya surpassed its own feat by bagging the Guinness World Record for the 'largest display of oil lamps' at Ram ki Paidi during Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh.

Over 15.76 lakh diyas had been lit by more than 20,000 volunteers to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by several senior dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and other state ministers.

The three-day Diwali celebrations had begun in the state from 21 October and came to an end on 23 October.

The ghats of the Saryu river had also been adorned with colourful lights and earthen lamps amid the festivities

Apart from the lighting of diyas, over a dozen tableaux showcased dance forms from different states during the occasion.

Ahead of the occasion, PM Modi had offered prayers at the Ram Janmbhoomi, marking his first visit to the temple since he he took part in its "bhoomi pujan" in August 2020.