Australian Deputy PM Slams China's 'Appalling' Behaviour With India on LAC

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said on Thursday, 23 June, that China's "appalling" behaviour in the South China Sea was similar to what India faced at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking at the Australian High Commission in Delhi, Marles, who is also Australia's defence minister, stated, "We have seen that in the South China Sea and with India along the LAC two years back, the appalling behaviour with Indian soldiers. We stand in solidarity with India in respect of that incident (Galwan). For us, we are experiencing that in the South China Sea," news agency ANI reported.