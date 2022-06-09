‘Atmosphere of Fear’: Why Was J&K’s Kheer Bhawani Deserted This Year?

(Since you have taken an interest in reading about Kashmir, I have a request for you. The Quint has been working on a documentary regarding the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. We would be grateful if you could support our upcoming special project, 'Uprooted - Stories of Kashmiri Pandits' .)

Swastik Bhat’s family has great faith in Ragnya Devi, better known as Kheer Bhawani, one of the most revered deities for Kashmiri Pandits. Bhat visits the temple frequently and was last here in January amid the snow, in search of solace.

Each year, thousands of Kashmiri Pandits from across the country throng the Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district to celebrate Zyeth Atham, on the eighth day of the Hindu calendar’s Jyestha month.

Devotees begin arriving at the temple days ahead of the Zyeth Atham, and camp at the temple’s premises. “It used to be a huge affair, but this time, there are only a few people,” said Bhat. “I miss the festivity and the rush. Something feels missing.”