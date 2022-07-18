At Least 12 Dead as Maharashtra Roadways Bus Falls off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh

A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying at least 50 people, travelling from Indore to Pune, fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 12 people on Monday, 18 July, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No 3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to the Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, an official said.