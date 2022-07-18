At Least 12 Dead as Maharashtra Roadways Bus Falls off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh
A Maharashtra Roadways bus carrying at least 50 people, travelling from Indore to Pune, fell off the Khalghat Sanjay Setu into the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 12 people on Monday, 18 July, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The bus broke the railing of a bridge on the National Highway No 3 (Agra-Mumbai road), situated close to the Dhar and Khargone borders, and then fell into the river, an official said.
The bus was subsequently retrieved from the water and at least 15 people rescued.
Home Minister Mishra added:
“A Red Maharashtra Government bus going from Indore to Pune fell into the river after losing control and breaking the barrier. Rescue teams have rescued at least 15 people, and found 12 dead. The water is moving extremely fast, making rescue work harder. There were at least 50-55 people in the bus.”Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Mishra said that they were closely monitoring the situation.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma instructed the collectors from both Dhar and Khargone districts to arrive at the spot. Khargone Collector Kumar Purshottam and SP Dharamvir Singh also departed to reach the spot.
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations.
‘Bus Tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh Is Saddening’: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and called the tragedy "saddening."
The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted and said, "Pained to know about the loss of lives in Maharashtra ST bus (Indore to Amalner) accident at Dhar, MP as it fell into a river from a bridge."
"I am in touch with Dhar (MP) Collector & Maharashtra ST officials & they are coordinating for rescue operations & medical aid and treatment to the injured passengers," Fadnavis added.
