Assam Man Dies by Suicide During Legal Battle To Prove His Indian Citizenship

Das' son Kartik told NDTV, "The notice was sent to him after the NRC was published and all our names appeared in Assam NRC. We don't know why the police sent a notice to him and filed the case. My father's name appeared in the NRC. He was frustrated and faced mental torture due to the entire process. If those who had made it to Assam NRC are considered as foreigners or Bangladeshi then what is the use of conducting the NRC."

Meanwhile, the police said that Das went missing on Sunday and his body was found on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.