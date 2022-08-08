Muharram 2022: 10 Important Facts You Should Know About 10th Muharram (Ashura)
Ashura 2022: Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic new year and the Ashura falls on the 10th day of Muharram.
According to the Islamic Calendar, Muharram is the beginning of a new year and the first month of the Islamic Year. It is one of the most auspicious months and has a great significance among Muslims. Muharram 2022 started in India on 31 July 2022 (Sunday).
During the month of Muharram, the battle of Karbala took place in which Hazrat Imam Hussain (grandson of Hazrat Muhammad SAW) was mercilessly martyred (10th Muharram) by the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. This is the reason Muharram is observed with grief, mourning, and sadness among Muslims around the world.
10th Muharram (Ashura): Date in India
The 10th of Muharram or Ashura holds great significance among Muslims because it is the date when Imam Hussain was martyred. The date of Ashura 2022 in India is Tuesday, 9 August 2022. India will observe a Muharram holiday on this date.
During the first 10 days of Muharram, Muslims belonging to the Shia community wear black outfits and participate in street processions as a way to mourn the death of their beloved Imam Hussain and the pain inflicted on his family members – Hazrat Fatimah, Hazrat Ali, and Hazrat Muhammad. Muslims belonging to different communities observe Ashura in different ways, some keep fasts, some observe abstinence, and some participate in religious gatherings.
Ashura 2022: 10 Facts That People Should Know About 10th Muharram
The following are the 10 important facts that people should know about the Ashura or 10th Muharram.
1. Meaning of Ashura: The term Ashura has been derived from an arabic word 'Asharah' which means ten (10). Ashura is the 10th day of the Muharram month and Hazrat Imam Hussain was martyred on this date. That is why the 10th Muharram or Ashura hold a great significance in Islam.
2. Freedom of Prophet Musa and the Children of Israel: Muslims should know that Prophet Musa and the Children of Israel were freed from the tyranny of Pharaoh (Firaun) of Egypt on the date of Ashura. On the day of Ashura, Allah (SWT) split the Red Sea so that Prophet Musa and the Children of Israel could escape the Pharaoh and his army.
3. Ashura Fasting: Prophet Musa and the Children of Israel were saved by Allah (SWT) from Pharaoh (Firaun) on Ashura and, after that, Prophet Musa started Ashura fasting. Prophet Muhammad (SAW) commanded Muslims to fast on the date of Ashura (10th Muharram and 9th Muharram [Sahih Bukhari] and that is why Muslims observe fasts on Ashura.
4. Fasting Only on 10th Muharram (Ashura): It is being said that Jews also fast on the 10th Muharram (Ashura) and have made it a ritual. That is why Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has prohibited Muslims to fast only on the 10th Muharram. Instead, Muslims are supposed to keep a fast on both 9th as well as 10th Muharram in order to distinguish it from the Jewish ritual. People can also fast on 11th Muharram.
5. Battle of Karbala: The 10th Muharram or Ashura is being observed to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in which Hazrat Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali and gandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was martyred. Muslims recognize Ashura annually to mourn the death of of their beloved Imam Hussain and the pain inflicted on his family members – Hazrat Fatimah, Hazrat Ali, and Hazrat Muhammad.
6. Fasting on Ashura Erases Sins: As narrated by Abu Qatadah (RA), the Messenger of Allah (saw) insisted on keeping a fast on Ashura because it erases the minor sins of the previous year and has a great significance.
7. Charity on Ashura: It is said that people who do charity on the day of Ashura will receive blessings equal to one-year charity. This means that charity on the Ashura is equal to a year’s worth of charity. People will receive blessings multifold on Ashura for their kind acts of charity.
8. Ashura – Day of Repentance: As per the believers of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) revealed that Allah said 'If Muslims prefer to fast beyond Ramadan, they should fast in the month of Al-Muharram.' It is said that Muharram is the month of repentance in which Allah (SWT) accepts the repentance of his followers and bestows them with immense blessings.
9. Kiswah: The Covering of Kabah: According to Muslims, Aishah (RA), the third and youngest wife of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, the people used to observe Ashura fasting before Ramadan fasting was made compulsory. On the day of Ashura, the Kiswah (covering of the Holy Kabah) used to be changed annually.
10. Importance of Being Generous to Family on Ashura: It is believed that people who generously spend on their families on the day of Ashura, will receive multiple blessings from Allah for the whole year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.