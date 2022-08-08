Muharram 2022: 10 Important Facts You Should Know About 10th Muharram (Ashura)

According to the Islamic Calendar, Muharram is the beginning of a new year and the first month of the Islamic Year. It is one of the most auspicious months and has a great significance among Muslims. Muharram 2022 started in India on 31 July 2022 (Sunday).

During the month of Muharram, the battle of Karbala took place in which Hazrat Imam Hussain (grandson of Hazrat Muhammad SAW) was mercilessly martyred (10th Muharram) by the Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. This is the reason Muharram is observed with grief, mourning, and sadness among Muslims around the world.