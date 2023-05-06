Ludhiana: Delhi CM Kejriwal & Punjab CM Mann Inaugurate 580th Aam Aadmi Clinic

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana on Friday, 5 May, bringing the total number of these clinics to 580.

These clinics aim to provide free primary healthcare services to the people of Punjab. During the inauguration ceremony, Mann said that these clinics will serve the people of Punjab with the same level of quality healthcare services as the ones being provided in Delhi.

Meanwhile, AAP supreme Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Punjab on the launch of these clinics and praised the efforts AAP in providing free healthcare services to the people of Punjab.

He also stated that the clinics are an example of how the AAP is working towards fulfilling its promise of providing affordable and accessible healthcare services to all.

The clinics will provide a range of medical services, including free medicines, diagnostic tests, and medical consultations. The services will be provided by trained healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, he added.

The clinics have been set up in various locations across the state, including rural and remote areas, to ensure that healthcare services are accessible to everyone. The clinics are equipped with modern medical equipment and have a comfortable waiting area for patients.