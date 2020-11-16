Arunachal Records Best Sex Ratio in India, Manipur Fares Worst

According to a 2018 report on the ‘vital statistics on India based on the Civil Registration System’, Arunachal Pradesh recorded the best sex ratio in the country with 1,085 females born per thousand males, while Manipur fared the worst with just 757, The Hindu has reported.

Sex ratio refers to the number of females born per thousand males.

The report was released by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI and sex ratio was determined on the basis of data provided by 30 states and Union Territories.