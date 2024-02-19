Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, and Interesting Facts

In 1987, Arunachal Pradesh, one of India’s northeastern states attained full statehood that is why Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated annually on 20 February since 1987.
Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost state of India, is a land of natural wonders and cultural heritage. It is known for its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique tribal cultures. It is a place where the mountains meet the sky, the forests are lush and green, and the people are warm and welcoming. Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Arunachal Pradesh has something to offer everyone.
Let us read about Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024 date, history, significance, unknown facts, and more.
When is Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day Celebrated?
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is observed every year on 20 February. This year it falls on Tuesday.
History and Significance of Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day
Arunachal Pradesh has a rich history that dates back centuries. The state was formerly known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) until it was granted statehood on 20 February 1987. Prior to that, it was a part of the larger state of Assam. The state was divided into 16 districts in 1975, and the first general election for the Assembly was held in February 1978.
It is historical knowledge that when the state was first declared as a union territory, the Director of Research of the Arunachal Pradesh Foundation, Bibhabasu Das Shastri, and the Chief Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh, K.A.A. Raja, had contacted the NEFA Arunachal Pradesh on 20 January 1972, and it became a union territory.
Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day: Interesting Facts You Should Know
Here are some of the interesting unknown facts about Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day.
Natural Attractions: Arunachal Pradesh is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in India. The state is home to the majestic Himalayas, lush rainforests, and beautiful valleys. The Tawang Monastery, the largest monastery in India, is located in Arunachal Pradesh. Other major attractions include the Orchid Sanctuary, two National parks, and eight wildlife sanctuaries.
Cultural Heritage: Arunachal Pradesh is home to a rich cultural heritage that is reflected in its traditional festivals, music, dance, and art forms. The state is home to 26 main tribes and several other sub-tribes. While a large number of people follow the Christian faith, there are also a significant number of secular residents.
Biodiversity: Arunachal Pradesh is known for its rich biodiversity. The state is home to a variety of wildlife, including four major cats: tiger, leopard, clouded leopard, and snow leopard. Two thirds of the state is forested, and it is home to thousands of mammal and bird species. Arunachal Pradesh is also the only state in India to have 500 varieties of orchids.
Economy: Arunachal Pradesh has a growing economy that is based on agriculture, horticulture, and tourism. The state is a major producer of fruits like apple, kiwi, pine, pineapple, and oranges. The state also has significant hydropower potential and is working to develop its tourism industry.
