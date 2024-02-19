Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, and Interesting Facts

In 1987, Arunachal Pradesh, one of India’s northeastern states attained full statehood that is why Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated annually on 20 February since 1987.

Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost state of India, is a land of natural wonders and cultural heritage. It is known for its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique tribal cultures. It is a place where the mountains meet the sky, the forests are lush and green, and the people are warm and welcoming. Whether you are looking for adventure, relaxation, or cultural exploration, Arunachal Pradesh has something to offer everyone.

Let us read about Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2024 date, history, significance, unknown facts, and more.