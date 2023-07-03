Mario de Miranda's Kin Allege Misuse of His Art for G20, Might Sue Goa Govt

The gallery also hold the rights to take violators to court of law.

“We urge the organisers of the G20 meet to approach the Mario Gallery and get the requisite permissions for usage. We have given the Mario Gallery the right to take all violators to a court of law," the statement added.

Moreover, Mario Gallery's curator Gerard da Cunha also confirmed to news agency PTI on Sunday, 2 July, that they will be sending a legal notice to Goa's Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and the official in charge of G20 meetings in Goa, Sanjith Rodrigues.

“The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs,” da Cunha said.

“Another violation was the use of 16 life-size fiberglass statues displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines of art work developed by Miranda. These are the violations that we have come across. There may be more. The organisers should have taken prior permission,” he added.