Mario de Miranda's Kin Allege Misuse of His Art for G20, Might Sue Goa Govt

Celebrated cartoonist and painter Mario de Miranda's family has alleged that the organisers of G20 meetings have used Miranda's work during the events without permission.
They have also threatened to sue Goa's chief secretary and the organisers for the same.
Details: A statement released by Miranda's sons -- Rishaad and Raul -- alleges that the organisers have used their late father's work as gifts given to VIP during the G20 related meetings in Goa, reported Hindustan Times.
“We were surprised to see our late father’s artwork being used without any permission. It is shocking that when India and Goa are trying to impress the G20 countries by showing that we are a developed country, we infringe on the copyright of our late father’s works,” the statement said.
Goa is one of the venues for G20 meeting being held across India this year. Most recently, G20's Tourism Working Group meeting was held in the UT on 19 and 20 June. More meetings are scheduled to be held in coming months.
In the letter, the sons also say that before Miranda's death in 2011, the family had opened the Mario Gallery to look after his legacy in various ways.
The gallery also hold the rights to take violators to court of law.
“We urge the organisers of the G20 meet to approach the Mario Gallery and get the requisite permissions for usage. We have given the Mario Gallery the right to take all violators to a court of law," the statement added.
Moreover, Mario Gallery's curator Gerard da Cunha also confirmed to news agency PTI on Sunday, 2 July, that they will be sending a legal notice to Goa's Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and the official in charge of G20 meetings in Goa, Sanjith Rodrigues.
“The organisers have used a Miranda painting on a tile, which is used inside a miniature window and it is being given as a gift to VIPs,” da Cunha said.
“Another violation was the use of 16 life-size fiberglass statues displayed in Old Goa and Dona Paula. These statues are copied from figurines of art work developed by Miranda. These are the violations that we have come across. There may be more. The organisers should have taken prior permission,” he added.
In response to the allegations, Rodrigues told PTI that they "have done our due diligence. As and when we are served with a notice, we will respond to it.”
Miranda, who was not a trained artist, started his career as a cartoonist in the Times of India Group in 1953. Later on, he started pursuing illustrations and fine arts, creating numerous pieces of art work.
He is also the recipient of many National and International honours including the Padma Vibhushan in 2012, an year after his death.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)