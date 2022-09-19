Army Day Parade To Be Held Outside Delhi for the First Time: Report
Next year's parade will be held in the Southern Command area, officials told ANI.
The Indian Army has decided to conduct the Army Day Parade – held every year on 15 January in Delhi – outside the national capital. Next year's parade will be held in the Southern Command area, officials told ANI.
The Southern Command's headquarters is in Pune, Maharashtra. Army officials reportedly said the parade would now be held at different locations on a rotational basis, and the venue would be changed every year.
Army Day is celebrated every year to mark the appointment of Lieutenant General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa as India's first commander-in-chief in 1949 after the country attained independence from the British.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) had also recently moved its annual fly-past and parade from the Hindon Air Base near Delhi to Chandigarh this year.
(With inputs from ANI.)
