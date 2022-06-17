Amid Protests, Army & IAF Chiefs, Amit Shah Say Agnipath Will Benefit Youth
The Centre increased the upper age limit for recruitment into the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme for 2022.
Amid massive protests over the new Agnipath scheme in several states, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday, 17 June, said that the government's decision to raise the upper age limit will be beneficial to youths who were preparing to join the armed forces but couldn't do so in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home Minister Amit Shah and Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also hailed the government's one-time relaxation with regard to the scheme.
"The decision of the government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022," the army chief said in a statement.
"This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, were preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions."Army Chief General Manoj Pande
General Pande said that the schedule for the recruitment process will be announced in a few days.
Following protests in several states, the Centre on Thursday, 16 June, increased the upper age limit for recruitment into the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme, from 21 to 23 for 2022.
Large Number of Youth To Benefit From Increase in Agnipath Age Limit: Amit Shah
The Centre's decision to increase the upper age limit for the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in defence services will benefit a large number of youth, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
"The recruitment process in the Army was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years, so Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has taken a sensitive decision, showing concern for the youth, to give them two years concession in the age limit from 21 years to 23 years in the first year of Agnipath scheme," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.
Further, India Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari announced that the recruitment process for the Indian Air Force will begin from 24 June.
"The government has announced Agnipath scheme under which youth will be able to join armed forces... Happy to announce that for the first recruitment, upper age limit revised to 23 years. It'll benefit the youth," he said.
The IAF chief will visit six forward bases on Friday, where he is expected to address the troops about the details of the scheme.
'Golden Opportunity': Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari Hail Agnipath
"The 'Agneepath Yojana' announced by the central government is a golden opportunity for the youth of India to join the defense system of the country and serve the country. Due to lack of recruitment process in the army for the last two years, many youths could not get the opportunity to join the army," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
"I appeal to the youth that the process of recruitment in the army is going to start in a few days. They should start their preparation for it," he said.
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reiterated the same.
