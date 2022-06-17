Amid Protests, Army & IAF Chiefs, Amit Shah Say Agnipath Will Benefit Youth

Amid massive protests over the new Agnipath scheme in several states, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Friday, 17 June, said that the government's decision to raise the upper age limit will be beneficial to youths who were preparing to join the armed forces but couldn't do so in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Indian Air Force Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari also hailed the government's one-time relaxation with regard to the scheme.

"The decision of the government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022," the army chief said in a statement.