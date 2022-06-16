How Indian Armed Forces Can Build on Agnipath Scheme's Strengths to Make It Work

However, the challenges will be no less. A recruits’s training is the first step that goes into making of an effective soldier, and the intangibles like camaraderie, motivation and sense of belonging come later. Basic training of recruits in their regimental centres is augmented by on job training in the units. Now both the durations are being reduced. Reduced training period will have to be offset by focused training and employment of other innovative methods.

A young boy from rural class is likely to apply for more permanent avenues like police or paramilitary forces first. This might result in young aspirants opting for the army as second or third choice. There will, therefore, be a requirement to incentivise this new scheme. For instance, in the US the short-term duty soldiers undergo education at government expense.

The youth is likely to worry about uncertain future after four years service. Although a disciplined and motivated candidate in early twenties is more likely to find employment than an untrained counterpart, yet there is no assurance. It would be preferable if some assured lateral absorption in paramilitary or central armed police forces could be provisioned. It would be a win win situation, as these forces would get a trained soldier who is still young.