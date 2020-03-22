Are We Heading Towards ‘Dystopia’ For Real?

The outbreak of COVID-19 is no less than an episode from Black Mirror, a terrifying version of the future – social distancing, humans hooked on black screens, trying to make one self-relevant, eerily quiet streets, and malls.

The spread of coronavirus has taken over 8,000 lives and has left more than 200,000 infected globally, and I feel this pandemic is here to stay for long (hoping not). The disease, which earlier seemed non-threatening and which the world did not take seriously, has now confined us to self-isolation though introverts, who have always been home-quarantined, have a list of pro-tips to give to governments, who have asked its people to uphold ‘social distancing’.