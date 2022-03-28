'Are They Not Kannadigas?': BJP MLC Slams Ban on Muslim Traders at K'taka Fests

The organising committee of the Kote Marikamba Jatra, which was held in Karnataka's Shivamogga from 22 March, had refused to allot shops to Muslim traders in the festival.

This had come after leaders of the BJP, and right-wing groups Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanded that only Hindu shopkeepers be allowed to do business in the festival. Surrendering to the pressure, the committee had given the tender for the allotment of shops to Hindutva groups.

Committee President SK Mariyappa told The Hindu that the festival's organisation panel has never been coloured by communal biases in the past.