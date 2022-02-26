In a First, Union Law Secy Anoop Mendiratta Appointed as Delhi HC Judge

Anoop Kumar Mendiratta who was the first serving judge to be appointed Union Law Secretary was appointed as a High Court judge.

This is the first time a Union Law Secretary has been elevated as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The formal official notification of the latest appointments in the Delhi High Court was tweeted by the Department of Justice in which Mendiratta was among four judicial officers who were elevated as judges.

"Our Law Secretary Shri Anoop Kumar Mendiratta has been appointed as Judge of Delhi High Court. He has been a judicial officer of high integrity and sound knowledge in law. I thank him for his valuable services. I wish him success in his new role as a Judge to deliver Justice,” Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on Twitter.