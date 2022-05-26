Andhra Minister Whose House Was Torched Blames TDP & Jana Sena for Violence

Speaking about how the protest took form, the DIG said that people from different communities in the Kapu caste and other castes like Setti Balija, Nagavamsam, etc. gathered outside the Collectorate on Tuesday after messages spread on social media about a protest against the new name of the district. “Members from various communities gathered together in protest. Six representatives went into the Collector’s office to hand over the representation and that is when stones were pelted by those in the crowd. The police tried to control the mob and that is when the face-off began,” DIG Pala Raju said.

Anticipating protests on Tuesday, the police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 30 of The Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC (The Code Of Criminal Procedure), which bans rallies and meetings. However, the protesters came in large numbers, leading to a confrontation with the police.

To prevent the rally from proceeding further, the police resorted to lathi-charge and some protesters retaliated with stone-pelting injuring some police personnel.

A school bus was also burnt down by the now out-of-control protesters. The mob then went to Minister Viswarupu house and torched it. The police had to move his family out for their safety. The protesters then targeted Mummidivaram MLA Ponnada Satish’s residence and set it on fire.