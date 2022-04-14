ADVERTISEMENT

On Ambedkar Jayanti, A Reminder From Babasaheb to Those Preaching Discrimination

To every "Why can't they..." question preaching discrimination, we imagine Babasaheb Ambedkar's response in 2022!

Aroop MishraRohit Khanna
<div class="paragraphs"><p>How would Babasaheb Ambedkar respond?</p></div>
To every "Why can't they..." question that preaches discrimination, we imagine Babasaheb Ambedkar's response in 2022, with a certain book in hand!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wishing you a happy Ambedkar Jayanti!</p></div>

Wishing you a happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

