'Analysing It,' Says ISRO On Claims Chandrayaan-2 Rover is Intact

A Chennai-based Mechanical Engineer has claimed that the rover launched by Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayan 2 mission to the moon is ‘intact’ and has moved a few metres from debris of Vikram, the lander, which had disintegrated due to a rough landing on the lunar surface.

The claim by Shanmuga Subramanian, accompanied by pictures, comes nearly ten months after ISRO failed to soft-launch Vikram, the lander, and Paagyan, the rover, as part of its ambitious mission.