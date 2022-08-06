Two Accused Attended Biryani Party to Celebrate Killing Amravati Pharmacist: NIA

The two new accused arrested in the murder case of Amravati-based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe were present at a "biryani party" held to celebrate the killing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Mumbai on Friday, 5 August.

The NIA made the allegations while seeking the custody of the accused, Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad (41) and Abdul Arbaz (23), who were arrested from Amravati on Wednesday.

The accused were presented before special judge AK Lahoti, who remanded them to the custody of the NIA till 12 August.