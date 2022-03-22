Amid Oppn Walkout, Haryana Assembly Passes Anti-Conversion Bill

The penalties include imprisonment up to five years and a fine of at least Rs 1 lakh.

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 127 cases of religious conversions were reported in the past four years, which is "a major problem," reported ANI.

"We've passed the Prevention of Unlawful Conversions Bill; 127 cases were reported in the last 4 years... Religious conversion is a major problem. If by choice, one can change their religion by law, but act has been passed for unlawful conversions," he stated.

The state government had introduced the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill in the Legislative Assembly and triggered an uproar from the Opposition on 4 March.

Arguing in support of the anti-conversion bill, CM Khattar had said that the bill does not discriminate against any religion and is meant to prevent only "forcible conversions," The Indian Express reported.