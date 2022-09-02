INS Vikrant: All You Need to Know About the 1st 'Made in India' Aircraft Carrier

In an important step towards fortifying India's defence forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 2 September, commissioned the country's first-ever indigenous aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant.

This comes at a time when the Indo Pacific and the Indian Ocean are becoming hotbeds of competition due to their strategic significance. Several countries, including the United States (US) and China, have been enhancing their naval capacities to garner greater influence in the littoral region.

PM Modi said that the warship was another step that India had taken towards becoming a developed nation and making the country's defence sector self-reliant, which is a long-standing goal of the administration.