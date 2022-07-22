Akasa Air Opens Ticket Sales, To Launch Commercial Flight Operations on 7 August

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft."

"We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.

The carrier had, on 7 July, received its air operator certificate (AOC) from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

With the DGCA giving its green light to Max planes in August 2021, Akasa Air signed a deal with Boeing on 26 November last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft.