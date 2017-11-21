Kept an SMS Ready That Kasab Has Been Executed, Says Ex-IG Prisons

In an exclusive interview to The Quint, the former Maharashtra Inspector General (Prison), Meeran Chadha Borwankar, recollects the hanging of 26/11 terrorist, Ajmal Kasab. Apart from supervising the entire process of Kasab’s hanging, she said secrecy was the priority for their ‘Project X’.

The swift and secret hanging of Kasab happened on 21 November 2012 at 7:30 am in Yerwada jail in Pune after a four-year-long trial. He was buried in the same jail on the same day at 9:30 am.

The home minister of Maharashtra, RR Patil, broke the news to media after one hour of his hanging.