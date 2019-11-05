Why Farmers Are Forced to Choose Stubble Burning Over Happy Seeder

Rajeev Sharma – a farmer based in Ambala’s Narayangarh block in Haryana – had put in an application for a happy seeder machine on 30 September earlier this year.

“I was told by the officials to first form a cooperative of around 15 people. Then, they kept rejecting my application on some ground or the other,” says Rajeev who claims that only two happy seeder machines are currently available per block in his neighbouring area. Which means that for 1,000 farmers in a single village only two machines are available.

He still hasn’t received a happy seeder machine, but he isn’t inclined on following up with the ‘babus’ anymore.