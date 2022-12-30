‘Accidental’ Death Of A Russian UnAnarchist: Autopsy Confirms Odisha Cops’ Claim

This accidental death has caused an international stir for allegedly being a “dirty job” of the Russian establishment’s secret services.

Pavel Antov, 65, and his roommate Vladmir Bydanov, 61, died within 48 hours of each other. The other two Russians in the travel party of four—Natalia Panasenko and her husband Mikhail Turov—along with their interpreter have been requested by the investigating agencies to not leave Odisha.

The Quint has also accessed the autopsy report of Bydanov which states the death occurred due to cardiac complications. The examination revealed no external injuries. “Through postmortem, no external or internal injuries except chronic diseases with bilateral pleural effusion and large cardiomegaly extending to the left lung with left coronary descending artery embolus measuring more than four inches," it reads.

Speaking with The Quint, a senior medical professional at Safdarjung Hospital says, “How this gentleman was travelling in India with such a serious heart condition, beats me.”

Another finding from Bydanov‘s autopsy report is the presence of around 100 ml of fluid smelling a lot like cannabis. “All the stomach content, liver, spleen, both kidneys, lungs and heart” therefore, have been preserved for forensic analysis.

Interestingly, no organs and viscera have been preserved for Antov which has led to speculations of foul play.