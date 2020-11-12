640 Children Under 5 Die Daily From Pneumonia & Diarrhoea: Report

The report looked at how countries worldwide were faring based on 10 key interventions – including breastfeeding, vaccination, accessing appropriate health care providers, use of antibiotics, oral rehydration solution (ORS), and zinc supplementation.

While the report shows evidence of great progress in India, it’s not all good news, especially on the diarrhoea front.

As per the progress report, “India failed to reach all four targets for treatment, but treatment for diarrhea had the lowest coverage in India; only 51% of children received oral rehydration solution (ORS) and only 20% of children received zinc. ORS and zinc, especially when co-packaged together, are highly effective treatments that are proven to reduce deaths from diarrhea in children.”